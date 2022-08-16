Why Zoë Kravitz Regrets Weighing In on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Zoë Kravitz may be keeping her opinions to herself from now on.
After facing backlash on social media for voicing her disapproval of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actress opened up about how the internet can be a volatile place.
"It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything," she told WSJ Magazine. "It's mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in."
Zoë, 33, said that she needed to remind herself that she is an artist and "being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you're hot."
"It's about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen," she continued. "I think I'm in a place right now where I don't want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art."
Admitting that she's "torn about what to say right now," Zoë did confess that she regrets the way she went about expressing her point of view on the Oscars.
"I have very complicated feelings around it," she added. "I wish I had handled that differently. And that's OK."
At the March 27 ceremony, Will made jaws drop when he walked onto the stage and slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The King Ricard actor then walked back to seat and screamed at the presenter to "keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth."
Two days later, Zoë posted a photo of herself from the Oscars red carpet on Instagram with the caption, "here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now."
Later that day, The Batman star shared another picture of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, captioned with a similar message: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."
When a commenter asked if she supported Will defending Jada after Rock's joke about her shaved head, Zoë responded with a simple, "nope."
Zoë later deleted the Oscars images.