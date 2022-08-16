Beekman 1802 Anniversary Sale: Shop Deals as Low as $13 on Skincare, Hair Care & More

This Beekman 1802 sale has up to 50% off savings on bestselling skincare, hair care, and so much more.

By Sophy Ziss Aug 16, 2022 8:53 PMTags
E-comm: HSN Beekman 1802 Sale

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Big news in beauty: HSN has a sale on Beekman 1802 favorites, and it's live right now. You can save up to 50% goat milk-based beauty, botanical-infused bestsellers, and more. If you're not familiar with Beekman 1802 products, you're going to want to be: Beekman 1802's entire line is free of toxins and similar harsh ingredients known to irritate skin. This makes the label's range of hair, skin, body, and even household cleaning products ideal for those who experience sensitive skin, according to the brand and its "Clinically Kind" approach to beauty. Most are made with rich, nourishing goat milk, which is the base of each item's luxurious feel.

Whether you're looking for something to gift your bestie or want to learn to treat your hair and skin even better than you already do, there's a Beekman 1802 product out there for you. These products are known to sell out quickly, so if there's something from the HSN sale that catches your eye, don't wait. Missing out on deals like this would be too baaaad

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk 5-Piece Hand & Body Wash Set

The Beekman 1802 5-Piece Hand & Body Wash Set is a perfect way to introduce yourself (or a bestie) to an array of the line's enriching products. With five unique scents that range from fruity to herbal, the set offers a little bit of everything. 

$75
$48
HSN

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Little Black Mask

In need of a quick skin refresh? The Little Black Mask, infused with goat milk, is a 3-in-1 exfoliant, cleanser, and moisturizer per Beekman 1802. In fact, the brand says it's so effective, they recommend only using it once per week. 

$36
$25
HSN

Beekman 1802 5-Piece Goat Milk Face Wipe Collection

Five resealable packs of Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Face Wipes in a variety of gentle fragrances like Vanilla Absolute and Lavender, with each pack offering 30 individual wipes? And it's an HSN exclusive that's 30% off right now? Yes, please.

$45
$29
HSN

Beekman 1802 Happy Place Jewelry Cleaning 4-Piece Set

This 4-Piece Jewelry Cleaning Set includes two sizes of cleansing sprays, a cleaning brush, and a polishing cloth. It encourages you to say "goodbye" to chemicals, and "hello" to a safer way to ensure your favorite pieces pop. 

$31
$18
HSN

Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Vitamin C Serum 2-Pack

If you're not into the goat milk lifestyle, Beekman 1802 still has plenty of options for you. Like this Golden Booster Vitamin C Serum 2-Pack (also an HSN exclusive!), which is made with Vitamin C, moisturizers, and a variety of botanicals that the brand says contribute to radiant, more even complexion.

$56
$45
HSN

Beekman 1802 Happy Place 3-Piece Wrinkle Release Concentrate Kit

This lightly scented Wrinkle Release Concentrate Kit offers a more natural way to refresh your clothes, whether at home or on the go.

$26
$13
HSN

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Blaak As Night Face Cream

The delightfully named Blaak As Night Face Cream is one of Beekman 1802's products designed for "normal" skin types. (As in, not specifically formulated for sensitive skin. Everyone deserves some goat milk love!) Per the brand, it helps smooth the appearance of wrinkles overnight while hydrating your complexion as well. 

$65
$45
HSN

Beekman 1802 6-Piece Goat Milk Shampoo & Conditioner Set

We promised you hair care in addition to body care, household cleaners, and gift sets, so here's a a set of Beekman 1802 Shampoos & Conditioners that will make you want to skip the salon. It includes Ylang Ylang & Tuberose, Honey & Orange Blossom, and Pure Goat Milk duos for you and your family to enjoy. 

$80
$56
HSN

Beekman 1802 4-Piece Goat Milk Bath & Body Collection

This new 4-Piece Bath & Body Set is designed to "envelope your skin in kindness." It includes a soap, a hand cream, a whipped body cream, and a lip balm, all made with Beekman 1802's signature: Vitamin-rich goat milk. 

$60
$45
HSN

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Whipped Body Cream

Per Beekman 1802, the Apricot & Honey Tea Whipped Body Cream softens and moisturizes without leaving a greasy feel. This edition includes a spatula for easy (and adorable) application. 

$40
$32
HSN

Love all things skincare? Don't miss your chance to get $245 worth of anti-aging treatments for just $49 at Dermstore.

