Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Have Adopted a Baby Boy

Gotham FC teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have expanded their family after adopting a baby boy. See the soccer stars' sweet announcement on Instagram.

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have scored in the family department once again.

On Aug. 16, the professional soccer players announced on Instagram that they have adopted a baby boy named Ocean Maeve.

"We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Ali wrote online. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Momma."
 
Ashlyn added, "Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown. Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much."
 
Ali and Ashlyn are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Sloane, who they adopted in 2021. According to the parents, their oldest child is more than excited to be a big sister.

"Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying, ‘Baby, baby,'" Ashlyn wrote on Instagram. "We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2. Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger ... I wouldn't want it any other way."

Ali and Ashlyn, who married in December 2019, have been redefining the soccer mom stereotype as they expand their family while also focusing on their soccer game.  
 
As FIFA World Cup champions and Gotham FC teammates, the parents have built a strong support system around them including fellow soccer studs Megan Rapinoe, Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan.

"Sloane has strong females around her that show she can do absolutely anything she wants," Ashlyn told E! News in May 2021. "The greatest gift of our friend group is they challenge us, and I know they are going to challenge Sloane and hold her accountable. There are so many things she's going to learn from these incredible women."

Ali added, "Soccer mom means a badass female who is good at what she does. It means you're able to let go of that guilt and be really good at what you do."

