Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Have Adopted a Baby Boy

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have scored in the family department once again.

On Aug. 16, the professional soccer players announced on Instagram that they have adopted a baby boy named Ocean Maeve.

"We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Ali wrote online. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Momma."



Ashlyn added, "Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown. Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much."



Ali and Ashlyn are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Sloane, who they adopted in 2021. According to the parents, their oldest child is more than excited to be a big sister.