Jodie Sweetin Shares Touching Story of How Bob Saget's Shirt Made It to Her Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Jodie Sweetin's Wedding: How Bob Saget Was There in Spirit

Everywhere you look, memories of Bob Saget can be found.

And for Full House star Jodie Sweetin, a piece of Bob's legacy even made its way to her July 30 wedding to Mescal Wasilewski. The 40-year-old shared that a garment owned by the late actor, who passed away on Jan. 9, ended up at her ceremony thanks to John Stamos.

As Jodie told E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 16, John was leaving the house for Jodie's wedding when his wife, Caitlin McHugh, told him to swap his shirt. After grabbing a different one and getting in the car, John realized the top was rather big on him. And then, it hit him.

"He realized It was one of the shirts that Kelly [Rizzo] had given him out of Bob's closet," Jodie explained. "And it was this black button up that like Bob would always wear. Bob always had a black button up on."

She added, "So, Bob was there in his weird little way."