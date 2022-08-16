See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday

Catherine Zeta Jones, Luís Guzman, Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez get into character as the spooky and kooky Addams Family ahead of the premiere for Netflix's Wednesday.

It's time to dust off your brooms!

As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.

In a first-look at the series, shared by Vanity Fair Aug. 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her debut as the hauntingly gorgeous Morticia Addams, alongside Luís Guzman's Gomez and Isaac Ordonez's bumbling Puglsey. The actress wears a sleek black dress with billowing sleeves and her long dark hair is pulled behind her shoulders, giving her an air of sophistication and old-world elegance. 

Jenna, meanwhile, stands front and center in a black and white polka dot dress and her hair neatly braided. Standing next to her is Isaac, who merely stares at the camera. The actors' lack of emotion is proof they were made to play the kooky pair!

This black and white family portrait is just a glimpse of the upcoming series, which will focus on Wednesday's studies at the Nevermore Academy boarding school. What's more, Netflix teases the show will see "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago." So, just a usual day in the life!

The new series will also see a new version of the Addams, as imagined by director Tim BurtonWednesday's creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, who also created The CW's Smallville, told Vanity Fair Burton wanted to create a series that's never been seen before. "That's something that was very important to the show—that it didn't feel like a remake or a reboot," Millar explained. "It's something that lives within the Venn diagram of what happened before, but it's its own thing. It's not trying to be the movies or the '60s TV show." 

So expect the unexpected!

Wednesday premieres this fall on Netflix.

