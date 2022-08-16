See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday

Watch : "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind

It's time to dust off your brooms!

As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.

In a first-look at the series, shared by Vanity Fair Aug. 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her debut as the hauntingly gorgeous Morticia Addams, alongside Luís Guzman's Gomez and Isaac Ordonez's bumbling Puglsey. The actress wears a sleek black dress with billowing sleeves and her long dark hair is pulled behind her shoulders, giving her an air of sophistication and old-world elegance.

Jenna, meanwhile, stands front and center in a black and white polka dot dress and her hair neatly braided. Standing next to her is Isaac, who merely stares at the camera. The actors' lack of emotion is proof they were made to play the kooky pair!