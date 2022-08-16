Pop Idol Singer Darius Campbell Danesh Dead at 41

Pop Idol fans are remembering Darius Campbell Danesh.
The Scottish singer has died at the age of 41, the Rochester Police Department and Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News.
Police said they responded to a call about a deceased person at a Minnesota apartment building on Aug. 11 and that the individual was identified as Darius by the medical examiner's office. The police noted the investigation into the cause of Darius' death is "still pending" and that "there is no known threat to the public."
Darius' family also announced his death in a statement obtained by the BBC. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," the statement read. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office."
The family said in the statement that "the local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances." In addition, the family confirmed in the statement that the cause of Darius' "sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue" and asked the public to "kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."
E! News has reached out to Darius' managing agency but has yet to receive any comment.
Born in Glasgow in 1980, Darius appeared on the British talent series Popstars in 2001, where he performed a rendition of Britney Spears' "…Baby One More Time." Later that year, he competed on the first season of another show, Pop Idol, and came in third place. He released his album Dive In, which featured his U.K. chart-topping single "Colourblind," in 2002 followed by Live Twice in 2004.
During his career, Darius also acted in a number of London's West End productions, including Chicago with America Ferrera and Funny Girl with Sheridan Smith.
After news of Darius' death broke, several stars paid tribute, including Gareth Gates who came in second place on the first season of Pop Idol.
"I can't quite believe the news of my dear friend Darius passing," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm heartbroken. Darius took me under his wing during our time in Pop Idol, like a big brother; always looking out for me and for that I thank you my friend. I will miss our chats. He was one of the most beautiful, intelligent and gentle souls I was lucky enough to know, a soul that lit up every room. Good bye my friend. Forever in my heart x."