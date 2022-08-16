See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me.
The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
The fashion mogul wrote on her Instagram Stories "My little style icon!"
The two gave off strong yin-and-yang vibes with Harper pairing her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and Victoria accessorizing with a black cap.
But don't expect Harper to become the next fashion influencer just yet. Victoria has previously spoken out about her concern for her only daughter to eventually join the online world.
"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet," she explained in a July 3 interview with Vogue Australia. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]."
Victoria added that while body-shaming in the online world is one of the parts that bothers her the most, she has a plan for how she will address the issue with Harper when the time comes.
"She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends," she explained. "But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."
In addition to Harper, Victoria shares three sons with husband David Beckham: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19 and Cruz, 17.