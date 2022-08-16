See Bob Odenkirk's Emotional Message to Fans After Better Call Saul Finale

Saul Goodman has baked his last Cinnabon.
Better Call Saul came to an end after six seasons on Aug. 15. The AMC series finale saw Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) locked up in the ADX Montrose prison, a.k.a. "The Alcatraz of the Rockies," where he'll serve an 86-year sentence.
While viewers always knew the series would catch up to the events of Breaking Bad, it didn't make it any easier to say goodbye.
Take it from Bob, who shared a heartfelt message to Twitter Aug. 15. "Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good at answering the question because it's frankly hard for me to look at that experience, even at that character, too closely," Odenkirk said. "It's too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully and it's a mystery to me how it even happened."
The actor expressed gratitude to show creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan, who believed in him enough to give him his own spin-off. "I did nothing to deserve this part," he said, "but I hope I earned it over six seasons."
But Odenkirk is most grateful to the fans for supporting him in this role, noting he worried Better Call Saul wouldn't live up to the high standards set by Breaking Bad. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show," the star said. "But we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."
As of right now, Better Call Saul is the last series set within the Breaking Bad universe. Gould and Gilligan previously shared that they have no plans for another series—at least not yet. "Vegas metaphors are probably a mistake, but you just can't keep putting all your money on red 21 over and over again," Gilligan said during the Television Critics Association 2022 summer press tour, according to Variety. "We probably pushed it doing a spinoff of Breaking Bad. I could not be more happy with the results, and then I did El Camino [the Breaking Bad sequel film], and I'm very proud of that, but… you better know when to leave the party."
But Gould indicated this may change, adding, "Who knows how we're going to feel in a couple of years?"
Better Call Saul is streaming now on AMC+.