Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Reveal Where They Stand With Kendra Wilkinson

In a new podcast interview, Girls Next Door stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt reunited to discuss their friendships in and out of the Playboy Mansion.

Maintaining friendships in the public eye is easier said than done.

Many would agree that Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt shared an unforgettable experience appearing on Girls Next Door. In the reality show, which ran from 2005 to 2010, the models documented their lives inside the Playboy Mansion and their relationship with the late Hugh Hefner.

But after the show wrapped in August 2010, the friendships didn't stay as strong as they once were.

"When we were leaving, I loved Kendra," Holly shared on the Aug. 16 podcast episode of Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald. "We had our sibling rivalry while we were there, but I thought that after she was with Hank [Baskett], she just seemed like so much more mature and so happy and I feel like all three of us were so happy for each other and the direction our lives were going."

Holly and Bridget even attended Kendra's 2009 wedding to Hank. (The pair, who share son Hank Jr., 12, and daughter Alijah, 8, later divorced in 2018.) But according to Holly, her relationship with Kendra began to change when they each landed separate shows.

"I was doing my spin-off, she was doing her spin-off," she explained. "I go into more detail about her in my book, but things got weird with me and Kendra."

According to Holly, a producer wanted the pair to have drama and fight in hopes of creating more publicity for each of their shows. Holly said she didn't sign up for that. "I don't want any part of that bulls--t," she said. "By the time I wrote [my book Down the Rabbit Hole], I was mad at [the producer]. I was mad at Kendra."

During a podcast interview in 2021, Holly confirmed she doesn't have a relationship with Kendra. 

For Bridget, she has a different experience with Kendra sharing, "My whole experience looking back on it is like 95, 98 percent positive. I don't have ill feelings to Kendra or anybody."

Besides, the Girls Next Door cast has moved on from their time in the Playboy mansion. Bridget has been engaged to Nick Carpenter since 2015 and continues to plan a wedding.

As for Holly, she's raising two kids including Rainbow Aurora Rotella, 9, and Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella, 6, with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella

