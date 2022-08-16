Heidi Klum Shares Her Biggest Red Carpet Regret

Sometimes, the perfect outfit can be ruined by the wrong shoes, accessories, or in Heidi Klum's case, the wrong hairstyle.
Such was the case with the Making the Cut co-host's 2008 Oscars red carpet ensemble. Looking back at some of her most memorable outfits over the years on E! News' Daily Pop, she revealed why she still regrets that particular look.
"[John] Galliano, he made this for me. I love this dress. What I don't love is my gigantic bun," she exclusively told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "I had this hairdresser at the time, and I was like, 'This bun is too big.' And she was like, 'No, I love this bun. It has to be bigger.'"
Despite her disappointment, she managed to make light of the hair-raising situation at the awards ceremony. "When I went to the Oscars and people were talking about this, and they're like, 'Yeah, this bun,' and I'm like, 'You know, the Oscars are long. I have all sorts of snacks in there,'" she recalled. "So, I was just making fun of it."
But if there's one look she would rate a 10 out of 10, it would be the cheetah print dress and boots by Christian Siriano that she wore to the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. "Everyone thought I was hiding a baby under there," Heidi joked. "I love a little matchy-matchy moment."
Her longtime TV co-host Tim Gunn agreed, telling Daily Pop, "Heidi's always a 10."
Christian—who took over Project Runway hosting duties from Heidi and Tim upon the series' move to Bravo in 2018—has quickly become one of Heidi's favorite designers since he was crowned the winner of the show's fourth season in 2008.
"I love Christian so much," the supermodel said. "He is our baby together, literally. If Tim Gunn and I had a baby, which we had with Christian Siriano—couldn't be more proud of our son because he has taken the fashion world by storm."
Just as Christian found success on Project Runway, Heidi and Tim are helping a new generation of designers make their mark on the third season of their Prime Video competition series Making the Cut, which returns August 19.
"We have amazing 10 new designers from all around the world," Heidi teased. "We really try every season to pick people from different places because they bring their flavor from their country, and that's what makes it so special."
See Heidi and Tim rank more of her past looks in the full interview above.
Making the Cut season three premieres August 19 on Prime Video.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)