Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Honors "Beautiful Soul" Stand-In One Month After His Death

Chase Stokes is pleading for people to put for an end to drunk driving.
More than a month after the actor's Outer Banks stunt double, Alexander 'AJ' Jennings, was killed in a hit-and-run car crash, Stokes is speaking out encouraging people to stop getting behind the wheel intoxicated.
"Get in an Uber, do something," Stokes, 29, told TMZ Aug. 12, "because this beautiful soul, this beautiful individual's life was taken way, way too soon because of somebody who made a stupid, stupid decision to drink and drive."
He added, "If you're gonna go out and go to a party and have a couple drinks, don't do it. Don't get in a car, don't get behind the wheel. That's to our younger fans who are just getting into this age range of being able to drive and do these things. Don't do it because we lost a beautiful individual. I'm still processing it, man."
Last month, Jennings, 22, was killed in North Charleston, South Carolina, near the Outer Banks production site.
According to investigators from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian—who was later confirmed to be Jennings—was walking on a local road around 2:30 am July 5 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the area. Jennings was then struck by another vehicle, which also left the scene, according to witness information.
Stokes—who plays John B on the hit Netflix series—told TMZ that authorities are still looking for the second driver. He also noted how important it is for people to take "responsibility for their own actions."
"That's really what it comes down to," he continued. "So, somebody who did something as terrible as what has happened to AJ, God rest his soul, I hope people look at this situation and they take responsibility for the things that they're doing, and they think twice about what they do after the fact."