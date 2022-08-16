You May Be Surprised By How Many Homes Chrishell Stause Has Actually Sold

So, what's a girl to do? "When I actually have work to do, I'm normally doing it at home," Chrishell admitted. "You have to go in knowing that you're going to be shaking hands and kissing babies, because we are now part of the star tour that goes around."

And although Chrishell is admittingly switching gears when it comes to her career, could that number go up? Well, we guess viewers will find out when season six hits Netflix.