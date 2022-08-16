You May Be Surprised By How Many Homes Chrishell Stause Has Actually Sold

Chrishell Stause is putting the real in real estate.
The Selling Sunset star—who as a high-powered agent has graced our TV screens for five seasons of the Netflix hit—got candid about the exact number of deals she's been able to secure.
"As of June, I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate," she told W Magazine in an interview published Aug. 16. "It's not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn't."
The 41-year-old—who prior to starring on Selling Sunset, starred in daytime soaps including All My Children—continued, "I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I've worked with in the past. I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."
And as Chrishell explained, working in the offices of her division of the Oppenheim Group (located in Los Angeles) has gotten just a little harder now that the cast is pretty well-known. "It's harder to get work done in the office now," she shared. "Because people are constantly in there, trying to get pictures and knocking on the door. It's very sweet, but you can't get work done."
So, what's a girl to do? "When I actually have work to do, I'm normally doing it at home," Chrishell admitted. "You have to go in knowing that you're going to be shaking hands and kissing babies, because we are now part of the star tour that goes around."
And although Chrishell is admittingly switching gears when it comes to her career, could that number go up? Well, we guess viewers will find out when season six hits Netflix.