You Can Bet On These 25 Secrets About High School Musical

You want fabulous? Well, do 25 secrets about High School Musical count?

Fifteen years ago, Troy (Zac Efron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and the rest of the East Side Wildcats spent their summer break at the Evanses' country club, staging a talent show, competing in a baseball-themed dance-off and dealing with changes in their friendships and relationships. (Who can forget Troy's iconic "Bet On It" solo, featuring the infamous CGI-lake shot?)

Premiering on Aug. 17, 2007, the debut broadcast of the highly anticipated sequel was watched by 17 million viewers and still remains the Disney Channel's highest rated original movie. Plus, the movie's soundtrack debuted at No. 1 and was certified double-platinum in its first week.

Years later, the HSM franchise is just as beloved, with Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivering a dose of winking nostalgia and featuring appearances from OG cast members Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel. (Plus, there are rumors that Zac and Vanessa will also be making surprise cameos in season three, which have us soarin', flyin'!)