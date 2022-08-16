Today's Hoda Kotb Shares How She and Joel Schiffman Are Co-Parenting After Their Split

When it comes to co-parenting, Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman "have it down."
The Today co-host recently shared how she and her ex-fiancé are working together to raise their daughters—Haley, 5, and Hope, 3—after their breakup earlier this year.
"He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday. We switch each week," Hoda told People magazine for the publication's new Family Issue, which she appears on the cover of alongside her daughters. "He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it."
After being together since 2013—and getting engaged in 2019—Hoda confirmed the news of her and Joel's split on the NBC morning show's January 31 episode. But there is certainly no bad blood between them, as she told People that part of what makes their co-parenting system work so well is having open communication with each other (and some help from their two nannies).
"'Does that work for you? Do you need me to change that?' We're very open about fixing things so that everybody's needs are being met," the 58-year-old shared. "He's a great dad—but I also know I'm on the right road."
Family means "everything" to the TV personality, as she never expected to become a mother at this stage in life, especially after her battle with breast cancer in 2007 affected her fertility.
"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister," she said in the interview. "I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."
Adding that her two girls—whom she adopted in 2017 and 2019—have been "doing really well" following their parents' split, Hoda shared a sweet moment the three of them recently shared.
"They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, 'I get to feel these things," she said. "We get to have this together.' It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that's just right for me."
