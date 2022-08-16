See All the Miss USA Contestants Take a Dip in Official 2022 Headshots

Watch : 5 Things to Know About the New Miss USA Asya Branch

In just two months, the Miss USA organization will crown its new queen.

On Oct. 3, the nation's most inspiring women will compete for the prestigious title at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.

The highly-anticipated beauty pageant is expected to be extra special this year, as the 2022 Miss USA event will honor the late Cheslie Kryst—the Miss USA 2019 winner who tragically passed away in January at the age of 30 after falling from a New York City building.

"We found it to be a fitting full circle moment that this year, the 2022 Miss USA pageant will be held at the same venue in Reno, Nevada, not only as a way to keep Cheslie's legacy alive but also to pay homage to the great city of Reno," Miss USA Organization President Crystle Stewart previously told E! News.

Elle Smith, the current titleholder and former Miss Kentucky, expressed her support by saying, "I find comfort knowing I can pass down this crown and play homage to beautiful Cheslie."