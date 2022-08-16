Hailey Bieber Reflects on the Work She and Justin Bieber Put Into Their Marriage

Just shout whenever, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will be there.
Because as busy as their lives may be, the model, 25, and the singer, 28, know they can count on each other throughout life's ups and downs.
"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey said in an interview for one of Harper's Bazaar's September ICONS covers, which just so happened to be conducted four years to the day after the couple got engaged. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."
And while marriage isn't always easy, they're committed to continuing to put in this effort.
"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," Hailey continued. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."
Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony in 2018, when she was 21 and he was 24, before exchanging vows again in a South Carolina wedding the following year. Hailey also spoke of weathering the ups and downs together, which includes their recent health scares.
"I just think life is changing all the time," the Rhode skincare founder told the magazine. "Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"
In March, Hailey experienced "stroke-like symptoms" and "suffered a very small blood clot" to her brain.
"The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart," she shared in an April YouTube video, later adding, "My blood clot actually escaped through the flap or the hole in my heart and it traveled to my brain and that is why I suffered a TIA [a transient ischemic attack]."
Just a few months later in June, Justin announced he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused him to experience temporary paralysis in parts of his face and led him to postpone some of his Justice World Tour dates. He and Hailey are both doing well—she was seen cheering him on at one of his shows after the tour resumed in July—and she's spoken about how they leaned on each other during their health scares.
"I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer," she said during a June interview on Good Morning America, "‘cause you're going through this together, you're being there for each other, you're supporting each other and there's just something that really, like, bonds you through these times."