Hailey Bieber Reflects on the Work She and Justin Bieber Put Into Their Marriage

Just shout whenever, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will be there.

Because as busy as their lives may be, the model, 25, and the singer, 28, know they can count on each other throughout life's ups and downs.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey said in an interview for one of Harper's Bazaar's September ICONS covers, which just so happened to be conducted four years to the day after the couple got engaged. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides."

And while marriage isn't always easy, they're committed to continuing to put in this effort.

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," Hailey continued. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."