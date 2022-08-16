Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence on Daughter Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Details Emerge

New details have surfaced about Ariana Biermann's arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to a police report obtained by E! News, Ariana—the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann—was involved in a collision with another car at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The 20-year-old was subsequently arrested after an officer from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said he smelled alcohol on her breath and "observed signs of impairment" during a field sobriety evaluation.
The report also states that while a different officer was conducting a horizontal nystagmus test on Ariana, he apparently observed "four out of six clues" that she was intoxicated.
Ariana denied being under the influence of alcohol—a claim that her attorney, Justin Spizman, has maintained in recent days—however, she did admit to smoking a THC vape pen the previous night. Spizman insisted that Ariana wasn't affected by the marijuana, though.
As the lawyer said in a statement to E! News on Aug. 15—one that Kim has since shared to her Instagram Story, marking the first time she's spoken out about her daughter's arrest, "While we have no further desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana. Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement."
Spizman continued, "In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions."
Per the police report, officers seized Ariana's THC vape pen, along with her driver's license, as she was booked and charged with misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.
Ariana was later released on a $5,120 bond, People reported on Aug. 13. That same day, Spizman confirmed to E! News that Ariana had indeed been charged with a DUI, but added, "We deny she was impaired by any substance at all," as part of a larger statement.
"Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender," his statement continued. "When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case."
Added the lawyer, "She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."
While posting Spizman's newest statement to her Instagram Story, Kim also shared a similar version of his earlier statement to E! News.
