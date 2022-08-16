The White Lotus Season 2 Is Going to Be "Completely Different" According to Executive Producer

Watch : Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Who's ready for a trip to Italy?

Season two of HBO's The White Lotus is set to take viewers to the sun-drenched city of Sicily, where a new group of hotel guests will check in for their luxury stay. And while the upcoming episodes will follow the tourists on their travels as season one did, don't expect a repeat of the same events.

"What I'm really proud of in season two is it's a completely different idea," executive producer David Bernad told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 15. "Season one is very specific to Hawaii. Season two is very specific to Sicily and the issues that are going on—the cultural, thematic ideas of Sicily are obviously much different than Hawaii."

Bernad added that there's a new "moral tale" told in the upcoming episodes, as well as a different "vibe" to the show, but overall, it "feels in the same DNA."