Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $169 Worth of Products For Just $59

Tarte Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara Reviews

A Tarte shopper declared, "New holy grail. Was so surprised with this product! I have trouble with my lashes drooping after wearing mascara for a little, but this product kept my lashes curled all day. Super easy to take off and it's good for my lashes??? I'm yes please!"

Another reviewed, "So in love with this mascara! I received the travel size and once using it a couple times I was hooked. Went to go buy the full size right away!"

Tarte Bronzer/Blush Breezy Cream Cheek Duo Reviews

A shopper gushed, "Breezy Cream Cheek Duo is the ONE! This has quickly become my daily go to blush and bronzer. The blush is light and pink and glowy - no highlighter needed. Bronzer is perfect shade. Very happy with this purchase! Way to go, Tarte!"

Someone else shared, "Long wearing cream bronzer blush duo. Looks natural and lasts on skin. Enjoying this quick and easy makeup for the summer!"

Tarte H20 Gloss Lip Gloss Reviews

"Love it. Stays longer than other lip glosses and I tend to lick my lips a lot," a Tarte shopper wrote.

Another raved, "Daily Must! This is a 10/10 compared to their Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm. This stays on much longer and gives a bit more hydration to my always cracking dry lips. Some people bite their nails, I pick at my lips. I notice a hugeeeee difference the days I use this vs not. Definitely a must have from Tarte!"

A customer shared, "Love this product! Goes on smooth and stays on for a while. Definitely hydrating and amazing color."

Tarte Breezy Cream Face Brush Reviews

A Tarte shopper said, "Love it. I use it with the cream palette and it goes into your skin like butter. a must!"

Another wrote, "Absolutely love this brush! It blends so well!!"

Tarte Double-Ended Shader & Blending Eye Shadow Brush Reviews

A shopper explained, "I don't usually like double ended brushes but this one is great! I can do a full eye look with just this brush."

"Great brush for the price. I love the big fluffy blending brush it's my favorite to diffuse color," a customer wrote.

