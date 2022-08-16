Anne Heche Shared Who She'd Pick to Portray Her in Biopic Months Before Her Death

Watch : Anne Heche Dead at 53

Just months before her death from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a story about her life.

On Aug. 16, David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from an interview with the Donnie Brasco star, during which she shared her top two choices for her hypothetical biopic.

"Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. I've already thought about it," Anne shared, adding that the women "share a personality ability to face the world the in a way that I would want portrayed."

Anne noted that Miley's career is similar to hers, as they both started out young in the industry.

"I've seen her Hannah Montana," she explained. "To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she's been… going from Disney into ‘Wrecking Ball.' The way she moves, when she sings. Her voice, her compassion, she f--king loves everyone."