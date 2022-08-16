Inside Kim Kardashian's Girls' Trip Following Pete Davidson Split

Nothing says fun quite like a girls' trip—just ask Kim Kardashian.
Nearly two weeks after her split from Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder enjoyed a fun-filled adventurous getaway to Idaho with a few of her closest girlfriends and their kids. As a source exclusively tells E! News, the mom of four—who shares her children with her ex Kanye West—seemed "happy and relaxed" during their time away.
"They all hung out on the lake and did lots of watersports and boat rides," the insider shared. "The club had a big water apparatus set up on the lake with slides and trampolines that the kids got to enjoy. They also tried stand up paddleboards and kayaking. Kim sat in the boat and watched the kids having fun."
One of the kids included in the group was none other than Kim's oldest daughter North West, 9, who was seen enjoying the outdoor festivities alongside her mom, in a video shared to their TikTok channel. And as the source explained, Kim captured every moment of their experience, sharing that the Kardashians star took "lots of pictures."
Added the insider, "She enjoyed being with friends. She was very chatty and smiling and was also focused on her kids."
@kimandnorth
zipling adventures ??? Paradise - Ikson
Kim also kept her fans in the loop of her girls' trip, sharing all the photographic proof of her courageous side to her Instagram Stories. In a series of clips shared Aug. 15, Kim showcased her wakeboarding skills, jokingly captioning one video, "It's the screaming for me."
But that's not all: Kim also posted a photo of a long, wooden bridge she used to walk across before ziplining, writing, "I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights, but I did it. And I promise I'm never doing it again."
Luckily, she can revisit her ziplining experience whenever she wants thanks to footage captured during the event, which Kim admitted to needing. "My eyes were closed the entire time," she wrote alongside an aerial shot of the zipping line. "So, I'm glad I have these videos to see how pretty the scenery was."
No skimming on the adventures for Kim.