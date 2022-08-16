Exclusive

Your Action-Packed First Look at Oxygen's 911 Crisis Center Season 2

Oxygen's 911 Crisis Center is back for another season full of wild cases and intense investigations. Get your first look at the new season, which premieres September 3.

True crime fans, rejoice.

Oxygen's edge-of-your-seat series 911 Crisis Center is back for a second season on Sept. 3. Returning to the Chagrin Valley Dispatch center in Ohio, the 10-episode season will once again follow a group of 911 dispatchers as they handle real-life emergencies in an incredibly fast-paced environment. 

The stakes couldn't be higher, either. As supervisor Charline Polk puts it in E! News' exclusive 911 Crisis Center trailer, "If you don't get help quick enough, it could be a matter of life and death."

The new season will kick off with back-to-back episodes, each focusing on cases involving the Chagrin Valley community's youngest residents—including a 2-week-old baby. The infant is reported missing by a concerned grandfather during the premiere, prompting Charline and the team to combine forces in order to quickly unravel the mystery. 

The heart-pounding action doesn't stop there. Immediately following the first episode, dispatcher Matt Reinke reveals he has his sights set on a supervisor role. However, before he can even apply, he has to tackle two cases: a young girl threatened at knifepoint and a caller whose baby is struggling to breathe.

911 Crisis Center's premiere episodes may sound wild, but they're truly just a hint of the unbelievable situations to come this season. From coaching callers to perform CPR to de-escalating dangerous situations—such as a neighbor who pulls a gun on a caller and her family—it's safe to say the Chagrin Valley team has their work cut out for them.

As the trailer's narrator says, "When you work in crisis, the work is never done."

Check out the full action-packed trailer above.

Season two of 911 Crisis Center premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. on Oxygen, with new episodes airing at 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 10.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

