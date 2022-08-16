Exclusive

Meghan Trainor Doesn't Know What "Manscape" Means in Hilarious Password Sneak Peek

As a singer-songwriter, Meghan Trainor knows her way with words—but there's one she'd apparently never heard of before her upcoming appearance on NBC's Password.

As Daily Pop's exclusive sneak peek of the game show's August 16 episode shows, the Grammy winner is going head-to-head against resident celebrity contestant Jimmy Fallon when she comes to a tough realization. "What if we, like, don't know it?" Meghan asks host Keke Palmer about the password, which turns out to be "manscaping." 

Jimmy naturally teases her over this, but all jokes aside, The Tonight Show host is in it to win it. So, instead of playing the first clue, Jimmy uses Meghan's lack of men's grooming terminology to his advantage and passes it to her team for the first guess.

"You ass," the "Dear Future Husband" songstress retorts, to which Jimmy responds, "You can't say that on TV!"

Unfortunately for Meghan, whichever team correctly guesses "manscape" wins the game. And after asking the audience if they know the password's definition (which they do), she provides her partner with the word "women" as her first clue, which he incorrectly answers with the word "blouse."

Looking to steal, Jimmy gives his partner a different clue, saying in a deep voice, "shave." And by some stroke of luck, his teammate correctly guesses the word "manscaping," and the two celebrate their victory with hugs and cheer.

"I gotta ask, what was it in the shaving that made you say manscaping?" Keke asks the woman. Apparently, Jimmy's manly clue delivery was enough of a hint to lead her to the correct password.

"That's exactly right," Jimmy jokes. "That's how my voice normally is."

Check out the hilarious clip above.

Password airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

