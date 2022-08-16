R. Kelly Denies He's Expecting Baby With Fiancée Joycelyn Savage

Watch : R. Kelly Sentenced to Prison in Sex Trafficking Case

Is convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly expecting another baby?

The musician, 55, is allegedly preparing to welcome a child with fiancée Joycelyn Savage, according to what she appears to have written in a short book, Love and Joy of Robert, released on Amazon.

However, despite the book allegation, Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told E! News that Savage is not pregnant with the singer's child.

In the book, the 26-year-old shared that after feeling ill, she thought she'd contracted COVID-19 but instead learned "the most amazing news"—that she was expecting a baby.

"It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life," Savage wrote. "Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us."

E! News has reached out to Savage for comment but hasn't heard back.

Elsewhere in the book, Savage wrote about her engagement to the disgraced singer.