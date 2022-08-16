Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Video of His Must-See “Jam Session”

Watch : Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is proving he's still got it.

On Aug. 15, the Die Hard actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video of her husband playing the harmonica alongside musician Derek Richard Thomas, who played the guitar and sang.

"Their talent is speaking for itself," the model captioned the post. "I'll just leave this here. #jamsession."

Bruce may be known for his iconic action-packed movie roles, but he does have a background in music. In 1987, he released a blues album titled The Return of Bruno. The project peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Two years later, he released his sophomore studio album, If It Don't Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger.

Bruce's musical session with Derek comes nearly five months after Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8—shared through a statement on Instagram that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate and cognitive abilities.