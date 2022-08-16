Ezra Miller Begins Treatment for “Complex Mental Health Issues” and Apologizes for Past Behavior

In April 2020, Miller was seen allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck in Reykjavik, Iceland, in a video that surfaced online. According to video footage, Miller yelled at the woman as she moved her arms and walked toward them. The actor then appeared to grab her neck and push her up against an object behind her before other people intervened. Miller has not addressed this incident publicly.

According to NBC News, no one was arrested or taken into custody or charged in connection with the alleged incident.



(NBC News and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)