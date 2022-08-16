Watch Zayn Malik Sing One Direction’s "Night Changes" 8 Years Later

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Agreement

Even when the night changes, it will never change how well Zayn Malik can sing this tune.

The 29-year-old shared a rare video of himself singing the One Direction jam "Night Changes," which is now the boy band's No. 1 song on Spotify. Zayn's new performance is worth a listen: Watch his video here.

Naturally, fans took to the comment section to gush over his voice and the fact he was singing a One Direction track after all these years. One user wrote, "zayn singing 1d songs in 2022 is literally the best thing could ever happen." (After all, there was some drama involving Liam Payne earlier this year.)

Another chimed in to declare "Omg my ears are blessed."

Meanwhile, a different user wrote, "NIGHT CHANGES!??YOUR VOICE!??? YOU!????"

Flash back almost seven years and fans may remember March 25, 2015, the day Zayn officially left One Direction.

At the time of his departure from the group, the then-22-year-old broke the news to fans in a message on social media.