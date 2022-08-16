Keke Palmer's Candid Message About Adult Acne Is Refreshingly Relatable

Watch : Keke Palmer Talks Importance of Learning to Say "No"

Keke Palmer is sick of struggling with her skin issues.

The 28-year-old actress took to social media to vent her frustrations with her adult acne and hilariously questioned why doctors have not yet found a "cure" for the condition.

"I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing," she began her video on Aug. 10 as she rocked a make-up free face. "They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on. But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's skin?"

Keke continued, "All these years and all these inventions, you can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face? I'm tired of it. I'm done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven't figured out that cure? I'm done."