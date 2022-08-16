Cobra Kai Teases a New Era in Season 5 Trailer

Season five of Netflix’s Cobra Kai promises the rise of new dojos and the return of some old faces. Check out the trailer here.

You'll definitely get a kick out of the trailer for Cobra Kai season five. 

On Aug. 15, Netflix released a first look at the upcoming fifth season of the hit martial arts series. In the trailer, Cobra Kai leader Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is determined to recruit a new group of karate experts after the All Valley win at the end of season four.

"Cobra Kai now has more students than ever before," he says in the teaser. "That means we'll need more sensei."

Terry will be recruiting a familiar face to help them expand. 

That face is Chozen Toguchi, played by The Karate Kid Part III's Yuji Okumoto, who was seen bowing next Daniel at Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) grave in the season four finale.

"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold," according to Netflix, "Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks." 

Despite the master plan, the teaser reveals we can expect some major conflict between the karate kids.

The new season also stars Tanner BuchananXolo Maridueña and Martin Kove.

Things will pick up where season four left off: The 51st All Valley Karate Championship with Cobra Kai being announced as the winners of the Grand Championship.

"Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire," the streamer teased, "and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town." 

Find out more about the new era when season five of Cobra Kai hits Netflix Sept. 9.

