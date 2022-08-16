Cobra Kai Teases a New Era in Season 5 Trailer

Watch : "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations

You'll definitely get a kick out of the trailer for Cobra Kai season five.

On Aug. 15, Netflix released a first look at the upcoming fifth season of the hit martial arts series. In the trailer, Cobra Kai leader Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is determined to recruit a new group of karate experts after the All Valley win at the end of season four.

"Cobra Kai now has more students than ever before," he says in the teaser. "That means we'll need more sensei."

Terry will be recruiting a familiar face to help them expand.

That face is Chozen Toguchi, played by The Karate Kid Part III's Yuji Okumoto, who was seen bowing next Daniel at Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) grave in the season four finale.

"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold," according to Netflix, "Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks."