Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West

Watch : Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday

Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it.

The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun.

"I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights but I did it," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 15. "And I promise I'm never doing it again."

On TikTok, Kim shared a video she made with her 9-year-old daughter during their latest wilderness getaway. The clip starts off with the two exclaiming, "Ziplining!"

Then, the video cuts to a clip of Kim driving a car through the dirt before they stop and walk to their high-level destination.