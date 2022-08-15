Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West

Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it.
The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun.
"I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights but I did it," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 15. "And I promise I'm never doing it again."
On TikTok, Kim shared a video she made with her 9-year-old daughter during their latest wilderness getaway. The clip starts off with the two exclaiming, "Ziplining!"
Then, the video cuts to a clip of Kim driving a car through the dirt before they stop and walk to their high-level destination.
The SKIMS founder is then heard issuing a loud scream as she ziplines down to where North is filming.
And if you think this is the start of her ziplining career, you'd be mistaken. Kim made is clear this was a one time thing, and she did it only for her daughter.
"Never again," Kim tells North as she crosses a suspension bridge. "No one is ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?"
North's response? A simple "OK."
@kimandnorth
zipling adventures ??? Paradise - Ikson
The family's outdoor vacation also included wakeboarding which Kim was surprisingly good at—up until the point where she fell, of course. Alongside a video of her on the board she wrote, "It's the screaming for me lol."
Let's just hope she didn't lose an earring on the way…