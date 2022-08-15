New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged.

Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32.

Sergeant Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Media Information Bureau tells E! News that deputies responded to the scene in Rancho Mirage, Calif. after receiving a call for a possible drowning. According to Soto, "a maintenance worker reported he discovered a male subject floating in the swimming pool."

Soto noted that upon arrival, Teddy was displaying evident signs of death. However, no signs of foul play were found.

At this time, a cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.

Teddy's passing comes just two weeks after his 32nd birthday. During the span of his career, the comedian had made appearances on Wild 'n Out, the HBO series All Def Comedy and Pause with Sam Jay.