Why Cynthia Bailey Is Eager to "Squash" Her Feud With Todd Bridges on Celebrity Beef

E!'s Celebrity Beef will pit Cynthia Bailey against her former Celebrity Big Brother enemy Todd Bridges. Hear why she's ready for the challenge.

Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges are bringing their Celebrity Big Brother drama to Celebrity Beef

The two competed on the CBS show's third season earlier this year but were far from friendly while living in the sequestered house. In fact, they even traded verbal blows and obscenities during one particularly heated argument. 

Thankfully, all that's in the past—or it was. As Cynthia exclusively told E! News ahead of the Aug. 16 episode of Celebrity Beef, she and Todd became "really good friends" outside of the Big Brother house, but she's still eager to break down what exactly happened between them. Added the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, "It's just really great to just be able to have that conversation in a fun way to squash it."

It's especially great, Cynthia continued, that it's happening on a public platform. "My fans were pissed off at him," she said. "They were ready to jump in the TV and kill him. So I was like, 'Wait a minute! No, no, no, we worked it out. We're good now!'" 

The Biggest Real Housewives Feuds Ever

Cynthia and Todd will explain how they reached that good place while on Celebrity Beef, although the actress did reveal one reason she was able to forgive and forget. "I was and still am in full pre-menopause," she said, "and Todd's older too, so he's in full manopause, which is a real thing. We were both emotional, just a lot of mood swings and a lot going on there. So we really talk about those things and what got us to where things escalated in the house." 

And they have fun doing it, too. Like every other Celebrity Beef duo, Cynthia and Todd will compete in a series of challenges, with the winner of each gaining an advantage (such as being treated to exclusive ingredients), while the loser receives a cruel punishment, like being forced to swap out their knives for gardening tools.

Then, at the end of each episode, Cynthia and Todd will present their final meal to host Joel McHale for the ultimate taste test, and he'll crown one person the champion, giving them a trophy and $10,000 for the charity of their choice.

It's all going down Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. on E!.

