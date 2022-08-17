Exclusive

Rob Lowe, Jamie Lee Curtis, The Weeknd and More Stars Say These Nonprofits Are Making a Big Difference

In honor of National Non-Profit Day 2022, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Jimmie Johnson and more celebs shared the charities they say are bringing positive change to the world.

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

From the outside looking in, Hollywood may appear to be a town focused on fame and fortune. But for many of the biggest stars in movies, TV, music and sports, being part of the public eye isn't complete without giving back to charities and nonprofits.

"I do a lot of work with charities including the Wounded Warrior Foundation and White Heart Foundation," Rob Lowe shared with E! News. "I do a lot of work in the cancer field too because I've lost family members to the disease. Susan G Komen [for the Cure] is a great place for people who want to do something there. The great thing about giving back is the more you give, the better you feel."

For some stars like NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, they chose to use their platform to start foundations and charities of their own. But for others like Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino, personal experiences gave them a new perspective on just how important nonprofits can be.

"Our son Romeo spent the first two weeks of his life in the NICU and it was the scariest time of our lives," the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars told E! News. "Organizations like Hand to Hold provides the emotional, physical and social support NICU parents need."

In celebration of National Nonprofit Day, E! News asked your favorite stars to share causes that matter to them. Without hesitation, many stepped up and shared why they support a variety of organizations. 

Keep reading to discover nonprofits that may just deserve your attention.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme
United Nations World Food Program USA

"The U.N. World Food Programme and World Food Program USA are doing urgent and important work to change and save lives on a daily basis and I feel passionately about addressing world hunger and helping people in need. Our partnership is an authentic extension of all our efforts and intentions to help those in need and bring an end to so much suffering." —The Weeknd

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for CHLA
My Hand In Yours

"I've been very blessed in my life and the purpose of the My Hand in Yours online shop—which features objects of comfort, celebration and connection, which I have curated—is not to make more money. It's to raise money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. I pay for all of the costs including manufacturing. If you spend $35 on a tote bag, all of the money goes towards the care of critically ill children. Every cent is sent." —Jamie Lee Curtis

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Colorectal Cancer Alliance

"I admire the Colorectal Cancer Alliance because their commitment to empower and provide support to patients, families, caregivers and survivors is unmatched. Their mission is simple: to get more people screened, help patients navigate treatment and fund innovative research to end this disease once and for all. When my brother, Lawrence, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, this organization was the first place my family turned for support, resources and guidance. It's important to me to raise awareness about early-onset colon cancer; not only in memory of my resilient brother, but also with the hope that in sparking conversation within, we can save at least one life." —TODAY co-host Craig Melvin

Pair of Thieves
Bring Change to Mind

"At Pair of Thieves, we are so inspired by Bring Change to Mind's work to end discrimination surrounding mental illness, and in particular, their focus on youth. As a basics brand that creates essentials, we believe that the most important essential is mental health. With Suicide Prevention Week just around the corner, and the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number rolling out, we are hoping to continue to make a difference and be part of the solution." —Pair of Thieves co-founder Cash Warren

Lisa Richov
World Vision

"I truly feel like my life has been forever changed since connecting with a nonprofit that aligns with my love for kids. World Vision has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of children allowing them to have a brighter future. Not only have I found a way to serve my life's purpose with them, but have also found a community that supports me and strengthens my spirituality." —The Bachelorette star and World Vision partner Tayshia Adams 

Instagram
Hand to Hold

"We love and support Hand to Hold because they provide personalized support before, during and after a NICU stay to help ensure all NICU families thrive. Our son Romeo spent the first two weeks of his life in the NICU and it was the scariest time of our lives. As a parent, having your baby in the NICU is emotionally traumatic and can be devastating. Luckily, we were fortunate to have a strong support system of family and friends as well as amazing nurses and doctors. We know this is not the case for everyone. Organizations like Hand to Hold provides the emotional, physical and social support NICU parents need." —Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Good Sports

"Sports have made a major impact in my life, both on the field and on TV. Growing up, I was lucky enough to engage in youth and school sports and I know those opportunities were critical in shaping who I am today. Throughout the country, some children don't have the means to participate in sports due to budget constraints and cost of equipment. That is why for the last six years, I have joined forces with Good Sports to change that and give more kids the opportunity to get in the game!" —The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer

Steve Fenn/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Team Red, White & Blue

"The mission of forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans is admirable. Having been on the advisory board for more than a decade, I have seen first-hand how the connections matter to the health of our nation's greatest and most sacrificial men and women. Making their physical, emotional and psychological well-being a priority is our duty when they come home." —Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Jimmie Johnson Racing
Jimmie Johnson Foundation

"My wife Chandra and I have always been involved in giving back. In the early years of my racing career, Kyle Petty came to me and said, 'If you want to do more, there is a lot more that you can do.' He explained to us how to start a foundation and how our sponsors and fan base would support us to make a difference in those things that tugged at our heart strings. In 2006, we launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. Our mission statement is to help children, families and communities in need. To date, more than $12.4 million has been contributed to various organizations. Our foundation currently focuses on funding K-12 public education, primarily through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation Champions Grant program. Champions Grants are awarded to schools located in California, Oklahoma and North Carolina." —INDYCAR Driver and 7X NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge
Wounded Warrior Project

"I do a lot of work with the Wounded Warrior Project. I have a skincare line where a percentage of our profits go to Wounded Warrior. White Heart Foundation is another one that helps vets literally and figuratively back on their feet. I do a lot of work in the cancer field because I've lost family members to the disease. We lost Olivia Newton-John to breast cancer and Susan G. Komen is a great place for people who want to do something there. The great thing about giving back is the more you give, the better you feel. It sounds cliché, but it's true." —9-1-1: Lone Star star Rob Lowe

Anthony Serrantonio
KultureCity

"In 2018, I joined the board of KultureCity to help support their mission of autism awareness and acceptance. One in six individuals have a sensory need or an invisible disability, such as PTSD, autism, dementia, etc. KultureCity works to make the world a better, safer and more accepting place for everyone. One of my goals in joining the organization has been to make common public places, such as airports, arenas and malls sensory inclusive so everyone can have a chance to enjoy them." —Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni "JWoww" Farley 

Jon SooHoo
Justin Turner Foundation

"I like what Justin and Kourtney Turner do. I like their involvement with helping vets, what they do for children and feeding people. I love how they work as a family to better the community and anytime someone who has that kind of notoriety, that kind of recognition, gives back, it's great. Anytime I have an opportunity to help out someone like that, I'm happy to do it." —This Is Us star Justin Hartley 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge
Justin Turner Foundation

"Our two main beneficiaries are homeless veterans and children battling life-altering illnesses and diseases. We spend a lot of time in hospitals such as Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Cedar Sinai and UCLA. It's just using what we have to uplift people and do good in the community." —Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner and wife Kourtney Turner

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Black Girls Code

"I first heard the concept of, ‘You can't be what you can't see' from the great Michelle Obama. Representation is what matters now more than ever. We need people of color in the forefront of every industry, especially women, and that's why I've been supporting Black Girls Code for over two years. Black Girls Code ‘introduces computer programming and technology to girls from underrepresented communities,' which will directly positively impact representation in underserved fields. I'm proud of supporting such a phenomenal endeavor." —Tinx

de Alba Photography
California Innocence Project

"The California Innocence Project is dedicated to freeing the innocent by providing pro bono legal representation to the wrongfully convicted.  I volunteer for the California Innocence Project to help give those wrongfully convicted a voice and an advocate. I admire the tireless work and time the Innocence Project attorneys and staff provide to those who have been lost in the justice system. The California Innocence Project also works to change policy and laws to improve the justice system." —Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge
Kershaw's Challenge

"Kershaw's Challenge started with one little girl in mind name Hope over in Africa and it's turned into what it is today. We've raised over $60 million over the past 10 years for different beneficiaries and we try to find people that are doing great things with kids and work alongside them and support them. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel. We're trying to find great philanthropies that we can be a part of. We have different things in Los Angeles like the Dream Center and Shoes That Fit. We also help in Africa and our hometown of Texas." —Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Collette’s Children's Home

"We love working with Collette's Children's Home because they help women and children who are homeless with nowhere to turn. They help women find and maintain employment, emergency shelter and long-term housing. Children are innocent beings with bright open hearts, and all deserve a chance at a future. They want to feel comfort, love and compassion and that's what this wonderful organization provides for them. Having our own children and a baby boy on the way, it's very near to our hearts. And we will continue to do whatever we can to support and donate towards Collette's Children's Home." —HGTV stars Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa

Instagram
No Better You

"After winning season 21 of ABC's The Bachelor, I wanted to use my platform to help out students with physical and learning disabilities. I created the No Better You foundation, which aims to help schools in Montreal take better care of students in Inclusive Education programs. The money raised in the last four years has gone toward building highly effective sensory rooms in various schools in Montreal and now one in Toronto. A sensory room is a therapeutic space designed to promote a calming and soothing experience. It can also provide an interactive and engaging environment for the students, which helps to relieve stress, facilitates communication and social interaction. Sensory rooms also provide a safe place for students to explore and interact with their environment while learning and engaging with their teachers and classmates!" —The Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi 

 

Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Meals on Wheels America

"Meals on Wheels America is a nonprofit I love to support and shed light on specifically since it highlights the seniors in our communities with its #RespectYourElders campaign. I've been blessed to have so many older people in my life that I can look to for support and encouragement. With knowing how hard and isolating these past years have been on the senior community, I always want to give back to them whenever I can. My main inspiration for joining Meals on Wheels America is my grandmother, Lillian McGowan, who was a part of the organization in Pontiac, Mich. While I never got the chance to meet her, through stories from family, friends, neighbors and loved ones, I know that what she stood for is exactly what Meals on Wheels America is based on: kindness, compassion and giving back to your community. —All American star Jalyn Hill

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Brent Shapiro Foundation

"The Brent Shapiro Foundation is a drug prevention program that is incentive and evidence-based. The foundation partners with the Boys & Girls Club at select locations to provide a dedicated Brent's Club Space. Kids ages 11 to 17 join the sobriety program to abstain from drugs and alcohol. Members of the club voluntarily participate in a saliva drug test once a week, which makes the program 100 percent evidence-based.  Participants who test positive receive private, discreet counseling. Those who stay sober are rewarded with incentives. These incentives and opportunities include sporting events, college campus tours, community service, recreational activities and visiting local businesses. The most important incentive of all is the scholarship. Annually, three full four-year scholarships and 15 $5,000-10,000 renewable scholarships are given to sober senior high school members. It is the only proven program to keep kids off drugs." —Vanderpump Rules star LaLa Kent

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Aurora Institute
Wellness in the Schools

"Wellness in the Schools inspires healthy eating and fitness for kids in public schools. Health and wellness has always been a huge priority to me. I grew up in a household where we ate clean. My mom always fed us organic foods—lots of fruits and vegetables and I want to give back to a cause close to my heart. I love kids and giving back, and I want to help them have a similar experience that I had growing up. This fall, I'm excited to help Wellness in the Schools throw their 13th Annual Wellness in the Schools Gala in New York City." —Supermodel Kate Bock

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Make-A-Wish

"Thousands of children are fighting critical illnesses every day and the Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of these beautiful children. As a mother and a doctor, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a charity that I hold close to my heart and I love working with them any chance that I get, just to be a small part in helping to give these children the biggest gift. Giving a wish can be that spark that helps them believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illness. It's both humbling and rewarding to be able to put a smile on a child's face to help them get through another day." —Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
Lids Foundation

"The opportunity to collaborate with the Lids Foundation was incredible! They truly embrace being an involved partner, specifically when it comes to making a lasting impact. When working on the renovation of Cannady Court, they understood how crucial this court was to my childhood and how important it will be to the youth of the Mishawaka area, for generations to follow. So, when it was time to unveil the project, they went above and beyond to make it a special day for the community." —NBA player Devin Cannady

David Livingston/Getty Images
PERIOD.

"I love the non-profit PERIOD. Their mission is to debunk the period stigma and they're working to end period poverty. I love spreading the message and getting rid of that stigma that surrounds periods. I wave my tampons proud. We all have them so I love the work that they're doing because they're young, hip, cool and they're trying to make a period movement, which I'm all about. I also love the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. I know how much it means to Ryan. I see him every single day and nothing brings him joy like his foundation." —On-Air With Ryan Seacrest co-host Tanya Rad

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Ryan Blaney Family Foundation

"One of the things I like the most about our foundation is that it addresses issues that my family and I have dealt with personally—Alzheimer's disease and concussion—so it allows us to all feel really connected to the people we are trying to help.  Having seen my grandfather go through Alzheimer's and my dad battle back from a serious concussion, my family and I knew we needed to do something to bring awareness to brain health issues because no one really talks about them. We raise money to fund programs we have created, like the "Fund-A-Fellow" program at the world-renowned University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Clinic, which allows fellows to train and bring those skills to their personal practices throughout the country. In addition, we work closely with the Alzheimer's Association and have raised over $700,000 for research and programs that help patients, families, and caregivers dealing with an Alzheimer's diagnosis." —NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney

DREAM Digital
SeriousFun Children's Network

"The impact that SeriousFun Children's Network makes in the lives of kids with serious illnesses is incredible and my wife and I felt compelled to join in their efforts from the first time we met their group. These children are tackling some very adult issues in their day to day lives and SeriousFun gives them the opportunity to simply be kids at summer camp." —IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden 

 

Instagram
Big Life Foundation

"Big Life is an amazing conservation and anti-poaching organization that protects over 1.6 million acres of wilderness in the Amboseli-Tsavo-Kilimanjaro ecosystem of East Africa. Big Life partners with local communities to protect nature for the benefit of all. Big Life has employed more than 300 local people and saved many species from extinction in the area from poaching. This ecosystem collapses without Big Life Foundation!" —The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes

Instagram
Checkered Flag Foundation

"In 2008, I had the privilege of working with the United States Navy. In spending time with those service men and service women, it was really eye opening to see some of their injuries and what they were going through. It was a moment that stands in my life forever. While spending time with them, I asked myself "what do they need?" or "what do they want?" and from that the Checkered Flag Foundation was born. The mission of the foundation is to benefit those who have sacrificed greatly for our country and our communities, including our military, first responders, and their families.  We want to give back to those who make our American way of life possible. It so important to recognize the freedoms and the privileges that we have, and the foundation is meant to do just that, to show gratitude and empathy to those who have made our way of life possible." —NASCAR Driver Brad Keselowski

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Family Support Center

"The Family Support Center programs not only offer a safe place for families to escape abuse, but they teach families how to become successful on their own. It's programs like these that really help people break cycles and make a positive impact on society." —Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose

Bella Marie Adams
American Ballet Theatre

"Founded in 1940, American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world and is the standard bearer for creativity and excellence in dance.  Each year ABT tours extensively nationally and internationally and has performed in all 50 states and in 45 countries.  Through its school and education programs, it is also training the next generations of artists who dance with breathtaking beauty and strength. As a member of the Board of Trustees for now seven years, I am particularly proud of the progress ABT is making in including and elevating diverse artists and their creative voices." —Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke 

