Doja Cat Calls Out Haters for Criticizing Her Shaved Head in NSFW Post

Doja Cat is not hair for the hateful comments about her new look.
The "Say So" singer recently debuted a dramatic makeover after shaving her head and eyebrows during an Instagram Live on Aug. 4. Although Doja proudly shared that she was "obsessed" with her buzzcut, it appears that not everyone embraced her transformation.
On Aug. 14, the "Woman" singer seemed to have had enough and addressed the people criticizing her hairstyle in a fiery Twitter statement.
"I won a grammy and traveled the f--king globe," her message began. "I've had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f--kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c--ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement."
The 26-year-old added, "Go f--k yourselves."
After unveiling her makeover, Doja told her Instagram followers that she felt she was "never supposed to have hair anyway."
"I don't like having hair," the musician put it simply during her Aug. 4 Instagram Live. "I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I've ever been like, ‘This is cool.' I just do not like to have hair."
According to Doja, hair requires a lot of upkeep and it's more of a nuisance for her busy schedule.
"I remember feeling so f--king just exhausted with working out," she explained. "Whenever I went to go train—I had a trainer at one point—and I'd be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky and retack because of the moisture, and then they'd start sliding and peeling off my head when I'd be doing this incredibly strenuous thing."
She added, "I just cannot believe it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f--king head.'"
It looks like Doja's new 'do is here to stay!