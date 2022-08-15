Doja Cat Calls Out Haters for Criticizing Her Shaved Head in NSFW Post

Watch : Doja Cat Shaves Her Head & Eyebrows on Livestream

Doja Cat is not hair for the hateful comments about her new look.

The "Say So" singer recently debuted a dramatic makeover after shaving her head and eyebrows during an Instagram Live on Aug. 4. Although Doja proudly shared that she was "obsessed" with her buzzcut, it appears that not everyone embraced her transformation.

On Aug. 14, the "Woman" singer seemed to have had enough and addressed the people criticizing her hairstyle in a fiery Twitter statement.

"I won a grammy and traveled the f--king globe," her message began. "I've had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f--kable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c--ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement."

The 26-year-old added, "Go f--k yourselves."

After unveiling her makeover, Doja told her Instagram followers that she felt she was "never supposed to have hair anyway."