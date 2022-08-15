Cleobella Just Launched a Dreamy New Hamptons Collection With Olivia Wilde and Babs Burchfield

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer may be winding down, but it's not over just yet. Whether you've got a couple of backyard barbecues to attend, a beach date planned or a last-minute summer getaway, Cleobella launched a brand new Hamptons collection with Olivia Wilde and business partner/best friend Babs Burchfield, ad it has all the pieces you need to end the summer in style.

The capsule collection features eight gorgeous summer staples that were inspired by summers on East Coast beaches. Not only that, Olivia and Babs, co-founders of Conscious Commerce, partnered with Cleobella to highlight the brand's commitment to sustainability.

"These are the kind of staples that I would argue everyone can keep in their wardrobe for a long time," Olivia said about the collection. "I think if we can allow people to understand that aside from them being sustainably produced, investing in timeless pieces is something that will actually allow you to be on trend through several different seasons. That's something that I think people appreciate. We want to encourage people to spend their money wisely and consciously."

As if that weren't enough, the new collection was also created to help raise funds for Physicians for Reproductive Health.

