Cleobella Just Launched a Dreamy New Hamptons Collection With Olivia Wilde and Babs Burchfield

Take a trip to the Hamptons with Cleobella's new sustainable capsule collection with Olivia Wilde and Babs Burchfield. It features timeless summer pieces that'll be trendy for years to come.

Olivia WildeInstagram/ Olivia Wilde

Summer may be winding down, but it's not over just yet. Whether you've got a couple of backyard barbecues to attend, a beach date planned or a last-minute summer getaway, Cleobella launched a brand new Hamptons collection with Olivia Wilde and business partner/best friend Babs Burchfield, ad it has all the pieces you need to end the summer in style.

The capsule collection features eight gorgeous summer staples that were inspired by summers on East Coast beaches. Not only that, Olivia and Babs, co-founders of Conscious Commerce, partnered with Cleobella to highlight the brand's commitment to sustainability

"These are the kind of staples that I would argue everyone can keep in their wardrobe for a long time," Olivia said about the collection. "I think if we can allow people to understand that aside from them being sustainably produced, investing in timeless pieces is something that will actually allow you to be on trend through several different seasons. That's something that I think people appreciate. We want to encourage people to spend their money wisely and consciously."

As if that weren't enough, the new collection was also created to help raise funds for Physicians for Reproductive Health.

To see the collection and snag a piece for yourself, check out the below.

Cleobella Gina Set

The Gina set is lightweight, breezy and just the thing you need for a hot summer day. The top features a button down front and cuffed sleeve openings, while the shorts feature an elasticized waistband, side pockets and a single back pocket.

$248
Cleobella

Cleobella Kirby Mini Dress

The super cute Kirby mini dress is perfect for a Sunday brunch with friends or date night. It's off white and features eyelet details. It also has a smocked back bodice, making it both flattering and comfortable to wear.

$258
Cleobella

Cleobella Sutton Ankle Dress

The gorgeous Sutton ankle dress has to be one of our top picks from the capsule collection. It's flowy, lightweight and features a chic open back and cutouts. It's a total compliment-getter for sure.

$228
Cleobella

Cleobella Lotus Crochet Dress

The Lotus crochet dress is a total stunner is sure to turn heads on your next beach day. It's made with 100% organic cotton yarn and features an adjustable neck tie and open back. 

$248
Cleobella

Cleobella Catalina Midi Dress

The lovely Catalina midi dress is described as the "perfect sustainable dress for summer." It features a stylish criss-cross back detail and a beautiful watercolor print. 

$288
Cleobella

Cleobella Remmy Blouse

The highly versatile Remmy blouse would look so cute with your favorite pair of jeans or a skirt. It's playful, chic and perfect for a warm summer day.

$158
Cleobella

Cleobella Frida Midi Dress

The Frida midi dress is casual, cute and was designed to be flattering for everyone. It's such a timeless style, you'll be wearing this for many summers to come.

$238
Cleobella

Cleobella Pia Mini Dress

Ready to party? Throw the Pia mii dress on and you will be! It's fun, flirty and perfect for any last-minute summer fun. Plus, all the details and watercolor print are gorgeous.

$228
Cleobella

