We Bought a Zoo Actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones Is a Freshman in College and We Feel Old

If you needed a reason to feel totally old today, here's one that will do just that—but also make you smile.
Maggie Elizabeth Jones, the actress who stole our hearts while acting alongside Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in the 2011 film We Bought a Zoo, is all grown up and has begun her journey as a freshman in college.
In a TikTok posted on July 16, Maggie shared a throwback photo of herself in Auburn University sweatpants before cutting to some modern-day snaps on the campus.
Her sweet montage, which was captioned "See you soon @auburnuofficial," featured a photo-op with the Auburn University mascot and of course a photo at the football stadium.
The glimpses into this milestone don't stop there. On August 3, Maggie showed fans a look at her dorm room before and after decorating. The room features a pink bench, a cheetah-print blanket and a light-up sign of her name.
They grow up so fast, but we will always remember that before Maggie was committed to one Auburn tiger, she was on the big screen with multiple zoo animals.
We Bought a Zoo featured plenty of wildlife as it took viewers through a story based on Benjamin Mee's memoir. In his book, Benjamin purchases a struggling zoo in Devon, England.
Back in 2011, E! News chatted with Scarlett on working with director Cameron Crowe for the uplifting project.
"Cameron kind of led us in this amazing way that just allowed…all these kinds of magical moments to be captured and all of us to spread out and have all this room to explore these relationships with one another as characters," she explained. "You know, we lived the story of this film on set."