Florence Pugh's Risky Fashion Look Is Midsommar Mixed With Barbiecore

Florence Pugh's just added a scary-good twist to the popular Barbiecore trend.
The actress recently partook in the latest fashion craze by seemingly taking inspiration from her character Dani in the 2019 thriller Midsommar.
Let us explain: On Aug. 13, Florence dressed in a bright hot pink see-through jumpsuit that she layered over a pastel blush bikini. The star punched up the risqué look with a colorful flower crown and sheer pink sunglasses.
"Grab your friend, grab a field, frolic in pink and sing stupid silliness," the Black Widow actress captioned her Instagram post. "And also put a s--tload of flowers in your hair like Dani did."
Florence's followers immediately swooned over her get-up, with British fashion designer Harris Reed writing, "Wouldn't want to see you any other way," and Netflix's Skip Intro podcast host Krista Smith added, "Pink joy."
This isn't the first time in recent months Florence has displayed her love for a sheer pink ensemble.
Back in July, the 26-year-old turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome when she sizzled in a diaphanous tulle halter gown that left little to the imagination. Florence not only bared her belly button and undergarments, she freed the nipple for the event, which stirred so much controversy Florence defended her bold fashion moment just days after.
"Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it," she wrote on July 10. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during or even now after."
The Little Women star went on to share that the "vulgar" comments from men are what mostly took her by surprise. However, punching up her message with a powerful reminder, she said, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans."
She concluded, "Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."