Florence Pugh's Risky Fashion Look Is Midsommar Mixed With Barbiecore

Florence Pugh's just added a scary-good twist to the popular Barbiecore trend.

The actress recently partook in the latest fashion craze by seemingly taking inspiration from her character Dani in the 2019 thriller Midsommar.

Let us explain: On Aug. 13, Florence dressed in a bright hot pink see-through jumpsuit that she layered over a pastel blush bikini. The star punched up the risqué look with a colorful flower crown and sheer pink sunglasses.

"Grab your friend, grab a field, frolic in pink and sing stupid silliness," the Black Widow actress captioned her Instagram post. "And also put a s--tload of flowers in your hair like Dani did."

Florence's followers immediately swooned over her get-up, with British fashion designer Harris Reed writing, "Wouldn't want to see you any other way," and Netflix's Skip Intro podcast host Krista Smith added, "Pink joy."