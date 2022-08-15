Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Son Charlie Hall Lands Role on Sex Lives of College Girls

The son of TV royalty is carving out his own lane.
Charlie Hall, the son of Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is following in his mother's legendary footsteps with a casting news trifecta.
The 25-year-old actor, whose previous credits include Bel-Air and Single Drunk Female, is set to star in season two of HBO Max's The Sex Loves of College Girls, co-created by Mindy Kaling, E! News confirmed with the steamer.
Hall will play Andrew, a student at Essex College.
The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four female students—played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott—who will be entering sophomore year at the school in the second season.
With the news that Gavin Leatherwood would not be returning for season two, the door is open for a new big man on campus.
Hall is also set to star alongside Kiernan Shipka in the HBO Max original film Sweethearts, according to Deadline.
The actor will play Simon, according to the outlet, "a hometown hero who was the star of his high school football team, but unfortunately, he was a big fish in a small pond."
Sweethearts tells the story of "two first-year college students who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a "Turkey Dump" and break up with them over "Drunksgiving"—the one chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test."
Count us in.
Finally, Hall's latest new role calls upon his very specific skillset.
He is set to star in season two of Disney+'s basketball comedy Big Shot, according to Deadline, alongside John Stamos.
Hall will play Nick, "the star player on the basketball team at the all-boys school Belford High and he and Louise get off to a rough start when their paths cross."
Before getting into the acting game, Hall was a star on the court. He played four years at Northwestern University, playing in a total of 21 games from 2015-2019.
We'd say he's moved on from the hardwood just fine.