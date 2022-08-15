Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Son Charlie Hall Lands Role on Sex Lives of College Girls

Watch : Does Jerry Seinfeld's 16-Year-Old Daughter Watch "Seinfeld"?

The son of TV royalty is carving out his own lane.

Charlie Hall, the son of Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is following in his mother's legendary footsteps with a casting news trifecta.

The 25-year-old actor, whose previous credits include Bel-Air and Single Drunk Female, is set to star in season two of HBO Max's The Sex Loves of College Girls, co-created by Mindy Kaling, E! News confirmed with the steamer.

Hall will play Andrew, a student at Essex College.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four female students—played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott—who will be entering sophomore year at the school in the second season.

With the news that Gavin Leatherwood would not be returning for season two, the door is open for a new big man on campus.

Hall is also set to star alongside Kiernan Shipka in the HBO Max original film Sweethearts, according to Deadline.