Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Son Charlie Hall Lands Role on Sex Lives of College Girls

Charlie Hall, the son of legendary actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is making quite a name for himself all on his own. Find out where you can expect to see the up-and-coming actor next.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 15, 2022 9:22 PMTags
TVJohn StamosJulia Louis-DreyfusMindy KalingCelebritiesKiernan Shipka
Watch: Does Jerry Seinfeld's 16-Year-Old Daughter Watch "Seinfeld"?

The son of TV royalty is carving out his own lane.

Charlie Hall, the son of Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is following in his mother's legendary footsteps with a casting news trifecta.

The 25-year-old actor, whose previous credits include Bel-Air and Single Drunk Female, is set to star in season two of HBO Max's The Sex Loves of College Girls, co-created by Mindy Kaling, E! News confirmed with the steamer.

Hall will play Andrew, a student at Essex College. 

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four female students—played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott—who will be entering sophomore year at the school in the second season.

With the news that Gavin Leatherwood would not be returning for season two, the door is open for a new big man on campus.

Hall is also set to star alongside Kiernan Shipka in the HBO Max original film Sweethearts, according to Deadline.

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About Seinfeld

The actor will play Simon, according to the outlet, "a hometown hero who was the star of his high school football team, but unfortunately, he was a big fish in a small pond."

Sweethearts tells the story of "two first-year college students who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a "Turkey Dump" and break up with them over "Drunksgiving"—the one chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test."

Count us in.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images, Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Finally, Hall's latest new role calls upon his very specific skillset. 

He is set to star in season two of Disney+'s basketball comedy Big Shot, according to Deadline, alongside John Stamos.

Hall will play Nick, "the star player on the basketball team at the all-boys school Belford High and he and Louise get off to a rough start when their paths cross."

Before getting into the acting game, Hall was a star on the court. He played four years at Northwestern University, playing in a total of 21 games from 2015-2019.

We'd say he's moved on from the hardwood just fine.

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

2

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

3
Exclusive

Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Combined Their Last Names

4

Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

5

Kristin Chenoweth Shocks Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud

Latest News

Exclusive

Cynthia Bailey Eager to End Todd Bridges Feud on Celebrity Beef

Doja Cat Calls Out Haters for Criticizing Her Shaved Head in NSFW Post

Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Cleobella Just Launched a Dreamy Summer Collection With Olivia Wilde

Exclusive

Westworld's Co-Creator on Understanding the Show's Meaning

We Bought a Zoo's Maggie Elizabeth Jones Starts College

Florence Pugh's Risky Style Is Midsommar Mixed With Barbiecore