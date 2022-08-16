Why Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Wants to Remove the Word "Motivation" From Exercise

According to fitness influencer Katie Austin, it's time to re-shape our mindset on working out.

The 28-year-old, who is the daughter of fitness legend Denise Austin, said in an interview with E! News that the key to consistently incorporating exercise into your routine has nothing to do with motivation. In recent years, it's become a buzzy term that's been thrown around a lot in the community. However, Katie explained why "people need to spin the word" and get into a different head space.

"You don't always wake up with motivation," the Sports Illustrated model pointed out. "I'm not motivated to work out, it's actually discipline. It should be a habit and ingrained in your schedule."

She continued, "Because you're not always going to be motivated. Just tell yourself you're going to work out for 10 minutes, you're going to start to work out and feel better. You're going to keep going and love the way your body feels."