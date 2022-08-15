Alex Rodriguez Calls Out "Ultimate Bachelor" Derek Jeter During Reunion

Watch : Here's Where Alex Rodriguez Was During Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding

Alex Rodriguez is putting Derek Jeter on blast.

In a recent joint interview with ESPN, Rodriguez, 47 recalled a story about staying over at Jeter's house in their days in the MLB and hilariously called out his former teammate for his lifestyle.

"He was the ultimate bachelor," he shared during the Kay-Rod Cast of the Yankees-Red Sox game on Aug. 14. "A great example of that is you open his fridge, there was nothing there."

He continued, "He does have some cereal, so now I'm eating Lucky Charms, no milk, I get a little orange juice, put it on the Lucky Charms and that was my breakfast of champions."

In response, Jeter, 48—who married model Hannah Davis Jeter in 2016 and went on to welcome daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3 and 8-month-old River Rose—laughed and said he couldn't remember the details, before admitting, "My fridge still doesn't have much in it to be quite honest."