Alex Rodriguez Calls Out "Ultimate Bachelor" Derek Jeter During Reunion

Alex Rodriguez is putting Derek Jeter on blast.
In a recent joint interview with ESPN, Rodriguez, 47 recalled a story about staying over at Jeter's house in their days in the MLB and hilariously called out his former teammate for his lifestyle.
"He was the ultimate bachelor," he shared during the Kay-Rod Cast of the Yankees-Red Sox game on Aug. 14. "A great example of that is you open his fridge, there was nothing there."
He continued, "He does have some cereal, so now I'm eating Lucky Charms, no milk, I get a little orange juice, put it on the Lucky Charms and that was my breakfast of champions."
In response, Jeter, 48—who married model Hannah Davis Jeter in 2016 and went on to welcome daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 3 and 8-month-old River Rose—laughed and said he couldn't remember the details, before admitting, "My fridge still doesn't have much in it to be quite honest."
The athletes started playing professional baseball in the '90s and were good friends. However, their bromance soon turned into a rivalry as their popularities rose. After Rodriguez signed a record breaking $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers in 2000, he seemingly threw shade at Jeter.
"The 252 is going to be hard to break because of my age and my talent at such a young age," he told ESPN at the time. "Even a guy like Derek, it's going to be hard for him to break that because he just doesn't do the power numbers and defensively he doesn't do all those things."
The two later became teammates on the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2014, winning the World Series together in 2009 amid their icy relationship.
During their recent ESPN interview, A-Rod admitted that he has "regrets" about his past rivalry with Jeter and revealed that the two met up nearly two months ago to end their feud—with "a lot of cocktails."
Jeter also confirmed that their beef has since been squashed and the two have "moved on" and "learned."
"Things happen in life. You realize life is short," he added. "You don't hold grudges anymore and you move on."