How Lizzo Is Preparing For the 2022 Emmys and Why She's Not Writing a Speech

Lizzo's new reality series sure is doing "Good as Hell."

The Grammy winner's dance reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrls received a whopping six Emmy nominations in its first season, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

But the music star says she's not in a rush to plan an Emmys speech just yet.

"I don't plan on things like that​," she told Deadline Aug. 15. "I think I'm more excited about what I'm going to wear. Like it's just a big deal to be there. This is going to be my first Emmys, my first Emmys carpet. I want to feel like the belle of the ball. So, I think I'm more excited about planning my look than a speech."

Cheers to that!

The Grammy award winning artist ​also dished on the moment she learned about the Emmy nod, revealing she was busy editing Tik​Tok videos when she got a call with the news.