How Lizzo Is Preparing For the 2022 Emmys and Why She's Not Writing a Speech

Lizzo's new reality series sure is doing "Good as Hell."
The Grammy winner's dance reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrls received a whopping six Emmy nominations in its first season, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.
But the music star says she's not in a rush to plan an Emmys speech just yet.
"I don't plan on things like that," she told Deadline Aug. 15. "I think I'm more excited about what I'm going to wear. Like it's just a big deal to be there. This is going to be my first Emmys, my first Emmys carpet. I want to feel like the belle of the ball. So, I think I'm more excited about planning my look than a speech."
The Grammy award winning artist also dished on the moment she learned about the Emmy nod, revealing she was busy editing TikTok videos when she got a call with the news.
"My manager called me mid-edit and I was like, 'What's going on here?'
I ignored the call and kept editing," she said. 'I gotta finish this TikTok before I get on this plane.' Then he called my assistant, and he was like, "Put her on the phone now!" I found out that way. So that was pretty awesome."
Lizzo said she never planned on creating a show, but recognized the need to diversify the dance world after finding it challenging to book backup dancers that looked like her. "I wasn't like, 'Oh my gosh, I need to make a show,'" she explained. "It was more like it would be incredible to document this and have a platform to raise awareness. I had had open calls for dancers in the past that weren't on a hit television show, and I didn't get as many girls as I needed. I knew there was raw, untapped talent. I just needed to find it."
You can catch Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video and find out if Lizzo takes home the gold on Sept. 12 at the Primetime Emmys on NBC.
