Jax Responds After Victoria’s Secret CEO Issues Letter Regarding Her Viral Song About the Lingerie Brand

Jax has the mic.
The American Idol alum replied to a letter from the lingerie brand's CEO Amy Hauk, in which she thanks Jax for "addressing important issues" in the lyrics of her viral song, "Victoria's Secret."
In an Aug. 13 TikTok video captioned, "My response to Victoria's Secret. The floor is yours," Jax said her intention for the song, which debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "was never to take down a brand." Instead, she said the single was inspired by a young girl she previously babysat who felt insecure about her body.
"I'm just a songwriter," Jax noted. "I sing about my truth and then I hope that people relate."
In "Victoria's Secret," Jax called out the brand and its former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off young women and contributing to their negative body images.
She sings, "I know Victoria's secret / And girl, you wouldn't believe / She's an old man who lives in Ohio / Making money off of girls like me / Cashing in on body issues / Selling skin and bones with big boobs / I know Victoria's secret / She was made up by a dude."
In her new TikTok, Jax said that it's "pretty badass" that her single garnered the attention of the Victoria's Secret CEO, and she wants to bring that attention to those whose voices have not been heard.
"I am asking anyone who feels like they never had a voice, or ever had a say in the matter to comment on this video," she continued. "You let them know what you need to feel safe and represented and comfortable and beautiful in today's society."
After the song went viral, it caught the attention of Victoria's Secret's leading executives, including the brand's CEO, who wrote in an open letter shared on Instagram that the retail giant was working hard to "advocate for all women," including their employees.
@jaxwritessongs My response to Victoria’s Secret. The floor is yours…. #victoriassecret #inclusivity #speakyourmind ? Victoria’s Secret - Jax
"I can wholeheartedly say that we are all committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected," Amy shared in an Aug. 11 Instagram post. "And if we mess up or can do better, we want to know. We truly value your voice and are working to find new ways to listen and bring you into the conversation."
E! News has reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment but has not heard back.