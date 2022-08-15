Get a Spooky First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Watch : Guillermo del Toro Talks Favorite 2018 Oscar Moments

Guillermo del Toro is here to haunt your Halloween season.

The Academy Award-winning director and producer is the mastermind behind the upcoming Netflix anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, which premieres Oct. 25.

The first look at the series features some haunting imagery, including a hand emerging from beneath the graveyard ground and a woman being grabbed on the shoulder by the hand of a child. You know, del Toro stuff!

"Cabinet of Curiosities is a show that I've always wanted to make," del Toro explained in the teaser, released Aug. 15. "In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights. Some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites."

This puts a whole new spin on trick-or-treat.

The teaser also shows some behind-the-scenes footage of how some of the terrifying monsters and ghouls came to life.

"We wanted to create beautiful, practical creatures," The Shape of Water director continued. "With all the artistry that goes into creating a great monster, we achieved some of the most remarkable images in the series."

Directors on the project include The Babadook's Jennifer Kent, Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke and Narcos' Guillermo Navarro.

"With Cabinet of Curiosities," del Toro said, "what I'm trying to say is, ‘Look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.'"