Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Vacation Life With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda

Jennifer Aniston gave a look inside her recent beach vacation with Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. See moments from their tropical retreat that has Jennifer asking to go back.

Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her R & R with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

The Friends star shared a peek into her sunny vacation with Jason and wife Amanda, along with a plea for them to head back to the beach. As she put it in her Aug. 15 post, "Take us back."

After seeing their tropical photos, we can see why Jennifer is ready to return to her vacay. Her post included an image of herself tanning, Jason using his iPad while surrounded by a picture-perfect view and a video of the beach.

On July 25, Jennifer took to Instagram with a selfie from the trip sporting a hat, sunglasses and beachy waves in her hair.

Jason and Jennifer have been known to be close friends in Hollywood throughout the years. While they have co-starred together in Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party and The Switch, their friendship doesn't switch off once the cameras stop rolling.

Back in 2017, Jason reflected on having Jennifer as a companion, noting that their bond has "a lot of history."

"You know, she's obviously enormously famous and enormously successful and you watch the way that she handles that with incredible normalcy and groundedness," he shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And the little bit that I float into every couple of years, she's taught me a lot about how to handle that and enjoy it without leaning into it too much."

 

As for Jennifer, she told People back in 2016 that Jason is "like family that I actually have a really good relationship with."

Family who vacays together, stays together.

