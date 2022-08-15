Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Vacation Life With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys

Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her R & R with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

The Friends star shared a peek into her sunny vacation with Jason and wife Amanda, along with a plea for them to head back to the beach. As she put it in her Aug. 15 post, "Take us back."

After seeing their tropical photos, we can see why Jennifer is ready to return to her vacay. Her post included an image of herself tanning, Jason using his iPad while surrounded by a picture-perfect view and a video of the beach.

On July 25, Jennifer took to Instagram with a selfie from the trip sporting a hat, sunglasses and beachy waves in her hair.

Jason and Jennifer have been known to be close friends in Hollywood throughout the years. While they have co-starred together in Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party and The Switch, their friendship doesn't switch off once the cameras stop rolling.